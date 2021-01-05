Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 151.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $12,273.05 and approximately $60.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00280830 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001614 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

