COVA Price Hits $0.0001 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a market capitalization of $332,146.41 and $118,695.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00316499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00524852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00281258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049929 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

