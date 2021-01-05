MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) Trading Down 6%

Shares of MOGU Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 538,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 476,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of MOGU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $2,879,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000.

MOGU Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

