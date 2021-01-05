Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMFPF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $500.49 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

