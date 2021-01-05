36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 129,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 50,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 36Kr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

