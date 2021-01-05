Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) were up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 149,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 31,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.