VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.86 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and $2.25 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00338342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023950 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

