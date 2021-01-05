XMax Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $707,911.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, FCoin, DDEX and CryptoBridge. XMax has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $707,911.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMax has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00338342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023950 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,205,961 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, FCoin, Graviex, CryptoBridge, ABCC, HADAX, DDEX, Hotbit and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.