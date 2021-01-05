All Sports Hits Market Cap of $4.08 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $51.55 and $33.94. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $74,891.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00338342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023950 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

