Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.35

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

