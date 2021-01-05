ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 8.1%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.94. 1,231,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 865,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $81.03 million, a PE ratio of 98.03 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

