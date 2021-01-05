NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Down 6%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. 1,091,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,828,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

