UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Trading 5.8% Higher

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 190,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 383,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.19.

About UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.