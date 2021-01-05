Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 768,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 338,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRQ. ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

