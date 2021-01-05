Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 1,420,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,055,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 211.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 891,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 604,683 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Outfront Media by 103.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 213,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.