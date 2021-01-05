FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,854,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,294,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 5.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 104,612 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.