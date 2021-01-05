CoTrader 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,587.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $49,587.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023720 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.