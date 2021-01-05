Thunder Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and $2.78 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023720 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

