Howdoo Hits Market Cap of $6.72 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Howdoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00317419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00521658 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00280602 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

Howdoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

