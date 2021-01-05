OG Fan Token (OG) Market Cap Hits $6.12 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 70.5% lower against the US dollar. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00015263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00317419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00521658 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00280602 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050130 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

