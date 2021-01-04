Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The stock has a market cap of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

About Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

