Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.29 and last traded at $143.70. Approximately 2,463,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,067,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.09.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Get Appian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,697 shares of company stock valued at $58,274,461. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Appian by 277.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.