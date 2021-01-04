Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Up 10.5%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.98. 2,015,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,304,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADVM. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 419.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

