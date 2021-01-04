Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 158,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 641,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

