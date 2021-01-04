Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $21.96. 101,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 78,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PROF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Profound Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Profound Medical Company Profile (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

