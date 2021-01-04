Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Down 44.6%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shares were down 44.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 12,090,256 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,693% from the average daily volume of 674,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

The firm has a market cap of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

