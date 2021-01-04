BidiPass 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,580.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market cap of $416,109.03 and $7,580.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00042036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00337618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023640 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

