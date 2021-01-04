AmonD Trading Up 121.3% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 121.3% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, BitMart and CPDAX. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,256.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00316533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00520197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050240 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

