8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

8X8 stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.75. 1,989,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $66,678.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after buying an additional 137,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

