AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.