Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 443,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $941,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

