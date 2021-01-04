Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $319.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $7,799,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 78,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

