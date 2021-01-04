Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) to Sell

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,578. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 393.40%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.