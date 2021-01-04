HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.0765 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $30.69 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.

