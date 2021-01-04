Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Down 2.1%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 2,291,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,132,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,193. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,923,000 after acquiring an additional 679,534 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Old Republic International by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

