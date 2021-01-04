TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Down 9.7%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.56. 809,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 820,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,028,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,406. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

