CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 8.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 2,773,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,896,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $638.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

