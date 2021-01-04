Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s share price dropped 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 3,219,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,293,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -175.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Yelp’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Yelp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,496,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

