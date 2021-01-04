Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) were down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,266,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,804,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $404,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

