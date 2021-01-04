Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 6.9%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.96. 3,396,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,937,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a P/E ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.