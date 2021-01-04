Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Trading Down 7.5%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.79 and last traded at $52.59. 625,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 349,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $250,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $130,591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $1,886,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NYSE:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

