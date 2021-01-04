SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,233. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,266.13 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SunPower by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

