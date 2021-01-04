First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.81.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,713. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at $907,308,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5,327.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 341,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

