Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.73. 22,783,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 33,267,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.