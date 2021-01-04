Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Down 6.9%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 579,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 399,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

ENVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market cap of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

