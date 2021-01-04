Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Shares Down 6%

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) shares traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.03. 926,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,126,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $6,199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 36.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $331,000.

About Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

