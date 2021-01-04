GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Down 5.7%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.40 and last traded at $48.75. 3,487,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,618,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSX. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $66.14.

The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.29 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

