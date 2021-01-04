Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.87. 726,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,615,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 26.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
Featured Article: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.