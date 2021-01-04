Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.87. 726,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,615,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 26.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

