Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.63. 1,959,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,897,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUK. ValuEngine raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

