Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Down 6.2%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.67. Approximately 4,902,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,464,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

